The Clairvoyants, Autumn Rose, Goober
to
COPA, Fitchburg 2841 Index Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53713
media release: IndieTuneUp
A Very Special Night For "Stellar Music & Social Gathering"
Each 1st Wednesday Of The Month, 6 PM to 9 M at the COPA Arts Facility, 2841 Index Rd - Fitchburg, WI 53713
IndieTuneUp aims to bring you a "Most Unique" Up-Close, Intimate Music Listening Experience In A Fun, Casual and Relaxed Setting.
May 7, 2025 Featured Artists
Clairvoyance
Amber Rose
With Very Special Guest
Goober
Doors at the COPA Facility Open at 6PM for the "IndieTuneUp Social Hour+"
Where you will have the chance to "Meet, Mingle, Chat, Share" With other ITU Attendees As Well As The ITU Performers & Event Team! Performances Follow the ITU Social Hour+ 7:15 PM to 9 PM
It is recommended that you tell your friends! Yes... Please...Do! Forward this email / post / share / like to your own social media about ITU, as well as reserve your seat(s) in advance!
Thank You for Supporting IndieTuneUp Events
ITU does not provide food or beverage for sale at our events. It is recommended that if you would like to enjoy your own favorite food and/or beverage during the show while at your table.....that you pack & bring along your own "personal picnic basket"
Info
COPA, Fitchburg 2841 Index Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53713
Music