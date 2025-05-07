The Clairvoyants, Autumn Rose, Goober

COPA, Fitchburg 2841 Index Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53713

media release: IndieTuneUp

A Very Special Night For "Stellar Music & Social Gathering"

Each 1st Wednesday Of The Month, 6 PM to 9 M at the COPA Arts Facility, 2841 Index Rd - Fitchburg, WI 53713

IndieTuneUp aims to bring you a "Most Unique" Up-Close, Intimate Music Listening Experience In A Fun, Casual and Relaxed Setting.  

May 7, 2025 Featured Artists

 Clairvoyance

Amber Rose

  With Very Special Guest

 Goober

 Doors at the COPA Facility Open at 6PM for the "IndieTuneUp Social Hour+"

Where you will have the chance to "Meet, Mingle, Chat, Share" With other ITU Attendees As Well As The ITU Performers & Event Team! Performances Follow the ITU Social Hour+ 7:15 PM to 9 PM

ITU does not provide food or beverage for sale at our events. It is recommended that if you would like to enjoy your own favorite food and/or beverage during the show while at your table.....that you pack & bring along your own "personal picnic basket"

