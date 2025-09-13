Clairvoyants

to

Frances Street Plaza 500 N. Frances St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: The #MadisonIsMusic concert series is a six-day live music event featuring some of Madison's most talented emerging artists.

Join us Thursday-Saturday during the first 2 weeks of September at Frances Street Plaza (where Frances St meets State St) for a live performances by some of the most talented musicians in town.

Presented in partnership with Greater Madison Music City & sponsored by the Madison Arts Commission.

Info

Frances Street Plaza 500 N. Frances St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
to
Google Calendar - Clairvoyants - 2025-09-13 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Clairvoyants - 2025-09-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Clairvoyants - 2025-09-13 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Clairvoyants - 2025-09-13 18:00:00 ical