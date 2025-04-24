Clarence Thomas’s Radical Race Politics and the Future of the Supreme Court

media release: Elvehjem Building, Room L150, 800 University Avenue

Free and open to all. Part of the Humanities Without Boundaries series.

This Humanities Without Boundaries event is presented in partnership with Phi Beta Kappa Society’s Visiting Scholar Program and the UW-Madison College of Letters & Science Student Academic Affairs.

Professor Corey Robin is Phi Beta Kappa’s 2024-2025 Carl F. Cranor Family Visiting Scholar.

Corey Robin is Distinguished Professor of Political Science at Brooklyn College and the CUNY Graduate Center. A frequent contributor to The New Yorker, The New York Review of Books, and other publications, Professor Robin is the recipient of awards and fellowships from the Cullman Center of the New York Public Library, the American Council of Learned Societies, the Russell Sage Foundation, and the American Political Science Association. He is the author of The Enigma of Clarence Thomas, The Reactionary Mind, and Fear. His books and essays have been translated into thirteen languages. He is currently at work on King Capital, a political theory of capitalism, which is under contract with Random House.