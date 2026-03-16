Clarity of Mind

× Expand courtesy Kadampa Meditation Center A close-up of Lowanna Mobley. Lowanna Mobley

media release: Our mind is like the sky—vast, clear, and peaceful by nature. But just as the sky can be temporarily obscured by clouds or storms, our mind can be overshadowed by problems, anxiety, or emotional turbulence. This course will guide us to gently uncover the natural clarity and stillness that already exists within.

In this retreat, you will be introduced to three guided meditations:

Overcoming Physical Appearances

Step back from distractions and focus inward, laying the foundation for more profound meditation.

Discovering the Clarity of Your Mind

Explore the natural clarity of your mind, uncovering its boundless and peaceful potential.

Meditating on the Root Mind

Connect with your root mind, the source of lasting inner peace and happiness

This retreat is appropriate for all levels. Everyone Welcome!

Day Course Cost: $30 (Vegetarian Lunch $15 optional) - Register online

About the teacher

Lowanna Mobley has been a longtime student of our Foundation Program, and serves as our center’s Education Program Coordinator. She is known for her enthusiasm and loving nature, bringing humor and genuine insight to her teaching.