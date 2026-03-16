Clarity of Mind
Kadampa Meditation Center Madison 1825 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
courtesy Kadampa Meditation Center
A close-up of Lowanna Mobley.
Lowanna Mobley
media release: Our mind is like the sky—vast, clear, and peaceful by nature. But just as the sky can be temporarily obscured by clouds or storms, our mind can be overshadowed by problems, anxiety, or emotional turbulence. This course will guide us to gently uncover the natural clarity and stillness that already exists within.
In this retreat, you will be introduced to three guided meditations:
Overcoming Physical Appearances
Step back from distractions and focus inward, laying the foundation for more profound meditation.
Discovering the Clarity of Your Mind
Explore the natural clarity of your mind, uncovering its boundless and peaceful potential.
Meditating on the Root Mind
Connect with your root mind, the source of lasting inner peace and happiness
This retreat is appropriate for all levels. Everyone Welcome!
Day Course Cost: $30 (Vegetarian Lunch $15 optional) - Register online
About the teacher
Lowanna Mobley has been a longtime student of our Foundation Program, and serves as our center’s Education Program Coordinator. She is known for her enthusiasm and loving nature, bringing humor and genuine insight to her teaching.