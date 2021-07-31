media release: (Outdoors in the park, weather permitting only. Bring a folding chair or blanket as only a limited number of chairs/picnic tables are available.) Clarksville Station is thrilled to be returning to Paoli Mill Park's stage. We'll rock your Saturday afternoon with some classic tunes from the likes of The Monkees, Chicago, Badfinger, Steely Dan, Elton John, Tom Petty, Fleetwood Mac, The Beatles, Beach Boys, Bad Company, Billy Joel, Sheryl Crow, Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show, Talking Heads, The Allman Brothers, Bob Dylan, ELO, Linda Ronstadt, Little River Band, Three Dog Night, Ringo Starr, The Stylistics, The Doobie Brothers, and LOTS MORE! Thank you to the sponsors: Hop Garden, Molino Taqueria, and Tipsy Gypsy! No cover.