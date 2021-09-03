RSVP for Class of 2020 Graduate Celebration

media release: Deer District is expanding to Camp Randall, at least for a day. Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Pat Connaughton will be the keynote speaker Sept. 18 for the UW–Madison 2020 graduate celebration at Camp Randall Stadium. The Bucks won the NBA championship July 20, thrilling the tens of thousands of fans who watched the clinching game in Deer District, the outdoor plaza of Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.

As previously announced, UW–Madison will welcome graduates of spring, summer and winter 2020 back to Madison Sept. 17-19 for a celebration of their achievements. The weekend of events will allow the 2020 graduates to gather in person to mark the completion of their degrees — something they were not able to do last year because of the pandemic. To participate:

Register – Please complete the online Registration Form which will capture all of the details we need in order to celebrate. Indicate which events you plan on attending, and we will follow-up with you based on your preferences. Please reach out to Wisconsin Union Conference Management at conferences@union.wisc.edu or (608) 265-6534 if you need to make any adjustments to your registration. DEADLINE EXTENDED: Registration is required by Friday, September 3 Celebratory Attire – Graduates of the Class of 2020 participating in the Camp Randall Celebration on Saturday, September 18 will receive a cap and commemorative tassel on behalf of the university. Caps and tassels will be distributed at the gate entrances to Camp Randall, at the University Book Store, or with your rented attire, and are yours to keep. If you already have a cap and tassel from a prior cap and gown rental, you are welcome to wear it, especially if it is decorated! Academic Attire for graduates is not required to attend the celebration, although we do encourage you to show your Badger pride. Cap and Gown rentals are available through the University Book Store, and the deadline to reserve your attire, for pick-up the weekend of the celebration, is Friday, August 20. Discounts are available for graduates who rented attire in 2020 and are renting again. If you are in need of scholarship support to offset the financial costs of renting academic attire, please contact the Commencement Office at commence@chancellor.wisc.edu. Plan Your Visit – Review the schedule of events and travel information to make your plans!

The Sept. 18 celebration at Camp Randall is being planned as an event that will be open to family members and friends. It will adhere to all COVID-19 campus health and safety guidelines in place at the time. It will not be a commencement ceremony. With the official conferral of degrees having taken place during the spring and winter virtual ceremonies of 2020, this event will celebrate the achievements and persistence of a class whose final year was interrupted.

Other events planned for the weekend:

Friday, Sept. 17: The Class of 2020 Grad Night at the Memorial Union Terrace will feature music, photo opportunities and food, including a complimentary scoop of Babcock ice cream.

Saturday, Sept. 18: In addition to the afternoon celebration at Camp Randall, an exclusive, free Class of 2020 Concert at The Sylvee in the evening will feature co-headliners Yung Gravy and Jesse McCartney. Rapper Yung Gravy is a 2017 UW–Madison alumnus whose music has been streamed more than 1 billion times and whose debut album landed in the Top 5 of Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart. McCartney is a platinum-selling singer, songwriter and actor whose first three albums charted in the Top 15 of Billboard’s Top 200 Albums Chart.

Sunday, Sept. 19: The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will welcome the Class of 2020 to a complimentary strolling brunch at Alumni Park.