Classic Car Show
press release:
Classic Car Show
At the Middleton Center
June 13th 7:00am-3:00pm
Hubbard Ave Middleton, WI
Free admission!!!
Food & drinks will be available for purchase
All cars and trucks over 20 years old are welcome in the show and will receive a bag with gifts from our sponsors upon completion of registration.
This will be a judged show and two prizes will be handed out at 2:00pm:
Best in show
- No visible flaws
- Desirable body style
Most original
- The car or truck that is most like its original factory condition.
Info
Special Interests