press release:

Classic Car Show

At the Middleton Center

June 13th 7:00am-3:00pm

Hubbard Ave Middleton, WI

Free admission!!!

Food & drinks will be available for purchase

All cars and trucks over 20 years old are welcome in the show and will receive a bag with gifts from our sponsors upon completion of registration.

This will be a judged show and two prizes will be handed out at 2:00pm:

Best in show

No visible flaws

Desirable body style

Most original