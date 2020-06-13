Classic Car Show

press release: 

Classic Car Show 

At the Middleton Center

June 13th 7:00am-3:00pm 

Hubbard Ave Middleton, WI

Free admission!!!

Food & drinks will be available for purchase

All cars and trucks over 20 years old are welcome in the show and will receive a bag with gifts from our sponsors upon completion of registration. 

This will be a judged show and two prizes will be handed out at 2:00pm: 

Best in show

  • No visible flaws 
  • Desirable body style

Most original

  • The car or truck that is most like its original factory condition.

