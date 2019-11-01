RSVP for Classic Conifers

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Add vibrancy and winter interest to your garden by adding conifers. Learn about common and unique conifers that will infuse your landscape with different colors, forms, and textures. The best conifers to utilize for specific conditions will be highlighted. Instructor: Michael Jesiolowski, Missouri Botanical Gardens

Time: 1-2:30pm, Saturday, November 9

Registration Deadline: Friday, November 1

Price: $15/$12 for Olbrich member

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
608-246-4550
