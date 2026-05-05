media release:

Classic Movie: Bringing Up Baby

June 15, 2026

7:00pm-9:00pm

Experience a classic movie in a historic space! Screwball sparks fly when Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn let loose in one of the fastest and funniest films ever made—a high-wire act of invention that took American screen comedy to new heights of absurdity. Hoping to procure a million-dollar endowment from a wealthy society matron for his museum, a hapless paleontologist (Grant) finds himself entangled with a dizzy heiress (Hepburn) as the manic misadventures pile up—a missing dinosaur bone, a leopard on the loose, and plenty of gender-bending mayhem among them.

First shown at Taliesin in 1956. This film is presented in partnership with the River Valley Film Club.

Hillside Theater

6604 Hwy 23

Spring Green, WI 53588

$10.00 +Fees: $2.34

https://www.taliesinpreservation.org/events/