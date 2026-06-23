media release:

One of the most unique holiday shows to be found.

Classical Blast is known for melding classical and classic rock music into an exciting series of themed concepts and they’re bringing their holiday show to the Opera House on Sunday, November 29th, at 2:00 pm. Doors open at 1:00 pm. Advance tickets are $25 for the balcony, $35 for the lower level, and $45 for the first two rows and boxes (plus taxes and fees). Ticket prices increase by $5 on the day of the show. Friends of the MPOH can purchase tickets on July 1 at 8:00 am; the general public can purchase tickets on July 15 at 8:00 am..

With 3 distinctly different concert shows throughout the year, they have garnered a solid fan base throughout the Midwest and beyond. Band members have performed, recorded or toured with rock band Survivor, national country stars, Broadway productions, Chicago Theater and more. Their signature show, Classic Rock… with a Little Bach, melds popular classical music with classic rock.

Their hugely popular holiday show, Dark Side of the Yule, melds holiday music, from 17th century carols to Christmas standards, with classic rock music by bands like Joni Mitchell, Moody Blues, Metallica, Simon & Garfunkel, Pink Floyd and more! Originals too, all exploring many of the holiday season’s darker themes. No worries, everyone sees the light by the end!