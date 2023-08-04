media release: Classical Blast is a unique touring band from Chicago that blurs musical lines, melding well known classical music into classic rock hits or rocking music by Beethoven, Bach, Mozart and composers from other centuries. They even introduce symphonic elements into their own original music. From Bach to classic rock to metal and beyond, their approach to music is a refreshing change. It’s the past, present & future brought together in perfect harmony! Band members have impressive recording and performance street creds, having performed and recorded with rock band Survivor, major theatrical productions orchestras and more, plus they’ve been featured on WGN-TV, Chicago Tribune, NPR local and other media. They have 3 albums of their own on the Toucan Cove/Universal label, based in Seattle. This is their first time in the Madison area and they are excited to perform at The Vine. There'll be sunshine, a picnic & music at this great concert venue! Appetizers available on the patio (or bring your own) where you can meet the band members before the show. Bar sales and concert inside.

https://www.bookthevine.com/

Tickets $20