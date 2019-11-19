Classical Jam Open Mic

press release: Calling all local classical musicians. Join us for an evening of performing and networking at Madison's premier jazz club. Cafe Coda's listening room is the perfect space for sharing some of your repertoire. Open to chamber groups and soloists with or without accompanist. We welcome all instrumentalists and vocalists alike. Café Coda has a tuned concert piano and plenty of stage space for ensembles. Hosted by classical guitarist Miles McConnell. Cover $5 (please pay at the bar).