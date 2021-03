× Expand Timothy Hiatt The Claudettes (left to right): Michael Caskey, Zach Verdoom, Berit Ulseth, Johnny Iguana.

press release: Seated Show; $15adv $18DOS

Quartet that fuses Chicago piano blues with the full-throttle energy of rockabilly and punk and the sultriness of ’60s soul to write a thrilling new chapter in American roots music.