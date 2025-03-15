$20 ($15 adv.).

From the Shitty Barn email list:

Been a long winter, hasn't it? So we're thinking we need a little Barn outing to start warming things up. In the past, we've done our "Season Announce" show around now. This year, we'll probably give you a few hints on what's to come, but we want to make sure we've got everything locked down, so this will be a little tease and a chance for us to hang with some of our favorite fans. Plus, The Claudettes, right?!

So grab some friends, get your tickets (just $20) and come on out for what's sure to definitely be a "Barn-worthy" show!

For those who may not know, the Slowpoke Lounge is in downtown Spring Green, at 137 W. Jefferson St., featuring a fine selection of beer, wine and craft cocktails along with an attentive staff and top-notch performance space. Everything needed to guarantee a great night out!

Looking forward to seeing you all!

Follow this link for tickets on sale Saturday Feb. 15 at 10.