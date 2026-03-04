media release: Claudia Krogmeier is a digital media artist who uses video, performance, and extended reality to explore emotional intensity, illusions of understanding, and the subconscious mind. She is intrigued by story cycles in which logic falls away, creating new space for excitement in the bizarre, the uncanny and the intuitive. Her MFA qualifier show “Look Into The Mirror You Cannot See” features a short film which experiments with language and symbolism to explore the destruction and resilience of our emotional lives within society today. The show is on view in the Backspace Gallery (111 North Frances Street, Madison, WI 53703) from March 10-14 (9am-5pm), with a reception on Thursday, March 12 from 6-8pm.