Claudia Krogmeier

media release: Disconnections: A Video Exhibition by Claudia Krogmeier

Presented by the Wisconsin Union Directorate Art Committee

Disconnections is a video exhibition which distorts, fragments and plays with our ideas of human communication and connection with each other. The exhibition includes multiple displays of varying scale and uses repetition, glitch and abstraction to explore themes of emotional connection as well as time and language.

November 14, 2025 - January 16, 2026, Gallery 1308 Union South, 1308 W Dayton St, Madison, WI 53715

Reception: November 14 from 5:30-7:00pm

Closed 11/27-29.

