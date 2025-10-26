× Expand provided by Madison Folk Music Society Claudia Schmidt and a mic. Claudia Schmidt

media release: Claudia Schmidt brings her exuberant music and love of humanity back to North St. Cabaret in Madison on October 26th! With her multi-octave voice, 12 string guitar and mountain dulcimer, she weaves together song, story and spoken word in a one-of-a-kind presentation that will fill your heart and refresh your soul. After more than 50 years of writing and performing, she is as strong as ever, sharing her wonder and amazement at the world and all the creatures, including us, who inhabit it. She recently released her 22nd album, Reimagining, and is working on new material for yet another release in the not too distant future. Come and get energized, humorized and harmonized!