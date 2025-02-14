media release: USA | 1974 | DCP | 92 min.

Director: John Berry

Cast: Diahann Carroll, James Earl Jones, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs

Although she was a last-minute replacement for an ailing Diana Sands, Diahann Carroll received an Academy Award nomination for her indelible portrayal of the title character, a working class mother of six who is charmed and romanced by trash collector Roop (the equally memorable James Earl Jones). One of the finest, most entertaining movies of the 1970s, Claudine is further propelled by several terrific Curtis Mayfield songs, performed by Gladys Knight and the Pips.

