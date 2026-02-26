"Claws Out" Chimera Self-Defense

media release: Learn fierce responses to chokeholds, stalkers, and strangers. Sometimes you want to roar and show your claws—we can help! Class designed for all cis and trans women and nonbinary people!

This class will cover:

Review of some basic techniques

How to knee someone in the groin

Escaping chokeholds and hair pulls

What to do if someone tries to pick you up

How to end a conversation with a stranger without escalating the situation

Handling a stalker

Turning down unwanted hugs

Class will be held on Tuesday, April 7, or Tuesday, July 21, from 6:00-9:00pm, at RCC's main office. Please take an introductory Chimera class first! This class is only open to cis and trans women and non-binary people ages 12 and up.

Please pre-register! (Class will be canceled if enrollment is low.) For more info & to register visit https://www.thercc.org/chimera.

Location: RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center, 960 Rise Lane, Madison, WI 53714

Cost: $45 for public/$30 for students and seniors (sliding scale available)