10th Annual Clay Collective Sprint Pottery Tour and Sale!

April 30 and May 1 from 10AM to 5PM the potters of the Clay Collective and 11 guest potters will open their studios to the public for a free self-guided driving tour in South Central Wisconsin. Ceramic enthusiasts and novices alike will enjoy the variety of high quality pottery on display. These local artisans will showcase their best work and explain their process and share the inspiration behind their art.

Featuring regionally and nationally renowned potters, the tour welcomes spring to the midwest in style. Each stop on the tour map is within a 45 minute driving radius amidst the picturesque Eastern Dane and Western Jefferson Counties, and only 45 minutes west of Milwaukee or two hours north of Chicago.

Examples of their work, maps to their studios and more information can be found at www.theclaycollective.org and on their Facebook page.