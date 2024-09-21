Clay Fest

media release: Clay Fest 2024 is a unique outdoor art fair, free and open to the public, and will have a variety of handcrafted pottery and ceramic art from local and regional artists. This event will also feature artist pottery demos, Mayco product demos, make-and-take pottery projects, live raku firings, sales on pottery supplies, giveaways, and a local food truck.

Saturday, September 21st from 10am-4pm, The Potters Shop, 1314 S West Ave, Waukesha, WI 53186

