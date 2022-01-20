RSVP for Clay Mold Design Workshop

press release: Join us for a unique opportunity to make your own incredibly detailed cast iron art using soft oil clay! Learn creative techniques for how to build a unique 7x7 inch cast iron relief sculpture mold using oil clay. Discover how to form dynamic textures onto the clay by using additive and subtractive approaches during the design and model-making process. Once your clay sculpting is complete, FeLion Studios will create a sand mold around your design in preparation for your artwork to be cast into iron at our big iron pour event on the Great Lawn on February 19! All supplies provided. Ages 16 and up.

Instructor: Alisa Toninato, FeLion Studios

Friday, January 28, 4:30-8:30 p.m.

Registration Deadline: January 20

$85 per person

Saturday, January 29, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Registration Deadline: January 20

$85 per person