Clayborurne Elder

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“Claybourne Elder: The Gayest Show on Birth” is an evening of music and storytelling that is as heartfelt as it is hilariously self-aware.

In this deeply personal solo show, Elder invites audiences into the songs he sings to his son at bedtime, weaving together lullabies, Broadway favorites and unexpected pop anthems. With his signature warmth and candor, he explores fatherhood, love and the improbable magic of building a family as a gay dad.

With sharp wit and emotional honesty, he reflects on career highs, awkward missteps and the everyday moments that matter most. The result is a show that celebrates family in all its forms: tender, ridiculous, hard-won and full of songs you’ll be humming all the way home.

Part of Overture's Fringe Festival

Experience a weekend of boundary-pushing performances and creative energy from around the globe, inspired by Edinburgh’s Fringe Festival – Friday, January 8-10, 2027 at Overture Center.

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