Clayborurne Elder
Overture Center-Promenade Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release:
“Claybourne Elder: The Gayest Show on Birth” is an evening of music and storytelling that is as heartfelt as it is hilariously self-aware.
In this deeply personal solo show, Elder invites audiences into the songs he sings to his son at bedtime, weaving together lullabies, Broadway favorites and unexpected pop anthems. With his signature warmth and candor, he explores fatherhood, love and the improbable magic of building a family as a gay dad.
With sharp wit and emotional honesty, he reflects on career highs, awkward missteps and the everyday moments that matter most. The result is a show that celebrates family in all its forms: tender, ridiculous, hard-won and full of songs you’ll be humming all the way home.
Part of Overture's Fringe Festival
Experience a weekend of boundary-pushing performances and creative energy from around the globe, inspired by Edinburgh’s Fringe Festival – Friday, January 8-10, 2027 at Overture Center.
Additional Show Details
- For more details on planning your visit to Overture, explore our arrival and security page.
- For more details on accessible show services and building amenities, view our accessibility page.
- Ticket prices for this event are inclusive of fees – what you see is what you pay.
- Questions? Email our ticket office at tickets@overture.org or call 608.258.4141.