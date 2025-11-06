media release: Broadway’s hunky gay ex-Mormon dad Claybourne Elder, star of “Company,” “Sunday in the Park…” and HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” presents a hilarious and heartfelt evening that’s part cabaret and part stand-up. Using his favorite music from Sondheim, the Great American Songbook, Whitney Houston and beyond, Elder explores fatherhood, love and what exactly happens when you eat the body of Christ.