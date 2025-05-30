Clayton Ryan, Carly Cooper

media release: Raised in Iowa and South Dakota, Clayton Ryan’s homegrown country soul music reverberates with a nostalgic sound and powerful songwriting. His songs have been featured in American Songwriter, GemsOnVHS, B-Sides & Badlands, PBS, and Americana Road Show, and appeared in TV and film. An accomplished multi-instrumentalist, Clayton has performed and recorded with artists like Cristina Vane, Liam St. John, Humbletown, Jalan Crossland, Drew Peterson, and Chad Elliott. He has also warmed up the stage for national touring acts such as Joshua Quimby, Canaan Cox, and John Morgan. Clayton released his long awaited record, “Ghost Town” July 22nd which was recorded and produced by Isaac Levy (Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendez, Anderson Daniels, Yam Haus, Ryan Lewis.)

Carly Cooper is a singer/songwriter from southern Wisconsin. She debuted her solo music career with her album “Twisted Minds” in 2020, however she has been actively writing and performing solo and with various bands for over a decade. She wrote several albums with a conglomerate of Sony Music, APM Music from 2023-2025 to license in TV/movies/film. Carly gigs around the Wisconsin/Illinois border solo and with her band, Girls Inside.