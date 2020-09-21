Clean Energy Week Webinar Series

media release: RENEW Wisconsin will be talking with renewable energy experts about a variety of clean energy technologies and topics everyday from noon until 1:00PM during National Clean Energy Week (September 21, 2020 - September 25, 2020). Join us for one day or the whole week! Webinars are free for RENEW members. Non-members can attend all webinars for $35, which includes a one-year individual membership for RENEW Wisconsin.

MONDAY • SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 • NOON - 1:00PM (CST): BATTERY STORAGE: TRENDS AND OPPORTUNITIES: As costs for battery storage decrease and new research & devleopment emerges, the battery storage market is accelerating quickly. From utility-scale to behind-the-meter, storage solutions offer an opportunity to get even more benefits from renewable energy. Learn about this exciting emerging market from industry experts.

TUESDAY • SEPTEMBER 22, 2020 • NOON - 1:00PM (CST): ENERGY EQUITY: Renewable energy provides environmental benefits and economic opportunities to Wisconsin, but the advantages are not distributed fairly among racial and demographic groups. Learn about energy equity and what Wisconsin residents and organizations are doing to provide access to renewable energy opportunities to our communities comprised of people of color, indigenous people, African Americans and other underserved groups. Our panel will discuss energy equity efforts in the state and how community members can help Wisconsin reach its equity goals.

WEDNESDAY • SEPTEMBER 23, 2020 • NOON - 1:00PM (CST): BIOGAS IN WISCONSIN'S CARBON-FREE FUTURE: This webinar will present the basics of biogas and include a virtual tour of a facility, and discussions of how biogas compares with other renewables and opportunities and challenges for biogas in Wisconsin.

THURSDAY • SEPTEMBER 24, 2020 • NOON - 1:00PM (CST): BRIGHT FUTURES: HOW SCHOOL DISTRICTS ARE ADVANCING SOLAR ENERGY: These inspiring stories showcase how the solar energy industry is advancing/growing with the help of student- and district-led solar projects. Panelists will highlight specific projects and what motivated their districts to pursue solar energy.

FRIDAY • SEPTEMBER 25, 2020 • NOON - 1:00PM (CST): LARGE SOLAR AND WIND OUTLOOK - WI AND THE UPPER MIDWEST: This webinar will survey the current landscape for large-scale, zero-carbon power plants under development in and around Wisconsin, and provide growth estimates for the next 5-10 years. In-state solar and regional wind energy development will receive special focus, along with utility commitments and actions to decarbonize their electric power resource mix.