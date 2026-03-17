media release: CLEAN LAKES 101: The Mystery of Spring’s Clear-Water Phase in Wisconsin Lakes

Join us for Clean Lakes 101 on Wednesday, April 8, at The East Side Club from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. UW-Madison Limnologist Hilary Dugan will explain how booming spring zooplankton populations trigger Wisconsin lakes’ brief but dramatic “clear-water phase,” and explore the powerful mix of temperature, light, nutrients, and predator–prey dynamics that make it all happen.

About this Talk

Each spring, many lakes in Wisconsin undergo a remarkable transformation. They suddenly turn strikingly clear. This “clear-water phase” happens when booming populations of tiny zooplankton rapidly graze down spring algae, briefly reshaping the entire food web. In this talk, Dugan will explore how temperature, light, nutrients, and predator–prey interactions combine to create one of the most dramatic and short-lived events in our lakes.

About our Speaker

Hilary Dugan is an associate professor at the Center for Limnology at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. As a limnologist, Hilary studies how terrestrial and atmospheric changes, such as warming air temperatures or land use patterns, alter biogeochemical fluxes and aquatic processes in lakes. Her research focus is on temperate and polar lakes, with sites spanning from Wisconsin to Antarctica.

Event Details

This event will be held at The East Side Club (3735 Monona Dr, Madison, WI 53714). Doors open at 3:30 p.m. The program runs from 4 – 5 p.m. A Q/A session will follow the presentation as time allows. Complimentary event parking will be available at The East Side Club. Parking fills up quickly, and capacity may limit available spots.

Free. $5 suggested donation for those who aren't already Clean Lakes Wisconsin donors.