media release: Join us on Wednesday, April 17 from 8:00 - 9:00 a.m. to learn about the Rights of Nature concept in this Clean Lakes 101 Science Café. Register as an in-person attendee or receive a Zoom link through your confirmation email and watch virtually.

ABOUT THIS TALK: Have you heard the phrase “rights of nature?” The Rights of Nature concept proposes that ecosystems, natural entities, and even the Earth itself possess inherent rights, just like humans do. Join us for this Clean Lakes 101 to learn more about this First Nations-led movement that is gaining momentum across the globe and aims to protect our natural resources in a new way. Samantha Skenandore, a federal Indian law and tribal law attorney, will share how indigenous wisdom, legal frameworks, and grassroots activism come together to advocate for the rights of our natural world.

ABOUT OUR SPEAKER: Samantha Skenandore is a Federal Indian and Tribal Law-experienced attorney and an enrolled member of the Ho-Chunk Nation. She is currently an Equity Partner at Patterson Earnhart Real Bird & Wilson LLP, a National Native American Law Firm, and previously served as an elected Associate Justice for the Ho-Chunk Nation Supreme Court. With nearly two decades practicing law and lobbying on Capitol Hill, Samantha has a proven track record of client success involving matters of litigation, gaming, economic development, land back, Indian water rights, fee-to-trust, transportation, SBA 8(a) business development, and tribal governance. As a rights-of-nature proponent and activist, she supports advocating for laws that protect land and water.

This event will be held at The Edgewater hotel – grand ballroom level 5 (1001 Wisconsin Pl, Madison, WI 53703). Doors open at 7:30 a.m. The program runs from 8 – 9 a.m. A Q/A session will follow the presentation as time allows. Complimentary event parking will be available at The Edgewater parking ramp. Parking spots fill up quickly and may be limited depending on hotel capacity.

A Zoom link will be sent to all registrants via the confirmation email.

CLEAN LAKES 101 LECTURE SERIES

Clean Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences. The series is produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and UW-Extension Lakes, with presenting sponsor National Guardian Life Insurance Company, hosting sponsor The Edgewater, supporting sponsor Johnson Financial Group, and media sponsor WKOW. Additional support is provided by Alliant Energy Foundation, Hovde Properties, and Perkins Coie LLP