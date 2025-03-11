media release: If you’ve spent some time on or around our lakes, you’ve likely encountered one of the several aquatic invasive species residing in Greater Madison’s lakes. The discussion will include recent research findings about aquatic invasive species in Wisconsin’s lakes, with a special focus on the Yahara chain of lakes. He will review their spread, impacts, and what it all means for lake health and management in a changing world.

About our Speaker: Dr. Tyler Butts is a biologist at the Upper Midwest Environmental Sciences Center of the U.S. Geological Survey. He got his bachelor’s at St. Norbert College in 2018 and continued on to graduate school here at the University of Wisconsin where he received his PhD in 2023 and worked as a postdoctoral researcher for almost 2 years working on invasive species research. Tyler is a limnologist and ecosystem scientist whose work focuses on understanding how disturbances affect aquatic ecosystems, focusing on food web level effects and population modeling.

This event will be held at The East Side Club (3735 Monona Dr, Madison, WI 53714). Doors open at 3:30 p.m. The program runs from 4 – 5 p.m. A Q/A session will follow the presentation as time allows. Complimentary event parking will be available at The East Side Club. Parking spots fill up quickly and may be limited depending on capacity.

Clean Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences. The series is produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and UW-Extension Lakes, with presenting sponsor National Guardian Life Insurance Company, hosting sponsor The East Side Club, supporting sponsor Johnson Financial Group, and media sponsor WKOW. Additional support is provided by Alliant Energy Foundation, Hovde Properties, and Perkins Coie LLP.