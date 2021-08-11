ONLINE: Clean Lakes 101

press release: Join Clean Lakes Alliance on Wednesday, August 11th to hear Tim Baye and Jessica Niekrasz discuss efforts to develop programming that supports Wisconsin farm carbon management initiatives. Wisconsin Legislative leadership with contributions across the stakeholder spectrum have recently launched an investigation of a comprehensive Farm/Energy/Water/Carbon policy program. The essence of the project is to establish or expand voluntary, market-driven options for animal agriculture operations' to more effectively and aggressively manage their farm's carbon footprint. Components of the project include carbon accounting, electricity, nutrient management, building market-place for lower carbon inputs, carbon offsets and carbon labeling.

This project promotes and supports measuring, managing, and monetizing the value of carbon at the farm. Valuing what’s already accomplished, integrating assets and practices to reduce carbon intensity, and add (sometimes significantly) to the bottom-line while addressing risks (compliance, price, and technical). Using Wisconsin animal enterprises as an initial “targeted” industry, the program intends to demonstrate that by using off-the-shelf technology and proven practices, farmers can move to optimize financial benefits from decreasing the carbon intensity of their products.

About our Speakers

Tim Baye is a Professor of Business Development/Energy Finance & State Energy Specialist, University of Wisconsin. His research and educational programs serve energy industry executives, professionals, and policy leaders. He has over 30 years of experience in industrial renewable energy projects and policy, in education, executive, and advisory capacities.

Jessica Niekrasz has years of experience in biogas, water quality, and related fields, as well as an understanding of the regulatory environment that exists today in Wisconsin. She helps companies and organizations connect with potential partners and decision makers to better understand the landscape and grow the business. She is the President of Clean Fuel Partners and the Principal at Clean Fuel Connects. Additionally, Jessica is the Board Chair at the Wisconsin Biomass Energy Coalition, a Community Board Member at Clean Lakes Alliance, and a Board Member at RENEW Wisconsin.

This event will be held online via Zoom. The online talk is free and open to the public. A link to access the talk LIVE will be sent to all registered attendees ahead of the event.

Clean Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance for residents to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences.

The series is produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and UW-Extension Lakes, with presenting sponsors First Weber Foundation and Johnson Financial Group, hosting sponsor The Edgewater, and supporting sponsor National Guardian Life Insurance Company.