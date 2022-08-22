press release: Clean Lakes 101: Suck the Muck at Sixmile Creek with Dane County Executive Joe Parisi

Clean Lakes 101 is taking a field trip!

Dane County's "Suck the Muck" project has received a lot of exciting attention over the past few years for its legacy sediment removal in Dorn Creek and Token Creek. Now on the third phase of the project, Dane County will begin the work in Sixmile Creek. It is estimated that approximately 25,000 tons (or about 1,800 dump truck loads) of material will be removed from this section of Sixmile Creek, including an estimated 60,000 pounds of phosphorus contained in the accumulated sediment.

In this month's Clean Lakes 101 field trip edition, we'll hear an update from Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Assistant Director of Land and Water Resources John Reimer about the project. Attendees will get to see the phosphorus-laden sediment islands firsthand and learn about the removal process. Ultimately, this project is currently estimated to divert thousands of pounds of phosphorus from entering our lakes.

County Executive Joe Parisi has called Dane County home his entire life. Parisi sought out public service as a way to give back to a community that has given so much to him. He was first elected as County Executive, the chief elected leader of Dane County, in 2011 after 6 years in the State Assembly and 8 years as Dane County Clerk.

Parisi's priority is to ensure that everyone in our community has access to the opportunity to succeed. He believes investing in people pays big dividends. Joe knows this can work because he experienced it. As a teenager, Parisi dropped out of high school. He was encouraged to return to education through a community program by people who believed in him. So he worked to earn his GED and went on to MATC (now Madison College) and graduated from UW-Madison with a degree in sociology. Now Parisi believes it is his turn to give back to ensure that our children’s generation has access to the same opportunities that were available to him.

John Reimer is the Assistant Director of the Dane County Land & Water Resources Department. His technical background has focused on modeling and analysis of watersheds, rivers, and lakes. Reimer is responsible for lake level management, including aquatic plant harvesting and operation of the three dams in the Yahara chain of lakes.

This event is held at North Mendota Natural Resource Area near Sixmile Creek. Check in will open at 4:00 p.m. with a presentation and walking tour from 4:30 - 6:00 p.m. Please review the following details regarding the event:

The event will be held at an outdoor worksite on grassy, uneven terrain. Walking will be required to reach the presentation site.

Attendees should dress for the weather. Long light layers are recommended to protect against sun, scratches, and bugs/ticks.

The event will be held rain or shine. No rain date is scheduled. Cancellation due to severe inclement weather would be communicated via email day-of.

Parking is available at multiple spots at North Mendota Natural Resource Area but may require a short walk to the meeting location.

Bathrooms are not readily available at the site. The Kwik Trip on Hwy M, approximately 2 miles away, is the nearest drivable restroom.

Admission is FREE for all attendees. Online registration is requested.

Clean Lakes 101 Lecture Series

Clean Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance for residents to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences.

The series is produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and UW Extension Lakes, with presenting sponsors First Weber Foundation and Johnson Financial Group, hosting sponsor The Edgewater, supporting sponsor National Guardian Life Insurance Company, and media partner WKOW 27 News.