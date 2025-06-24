media release: Everyone knows something about dragonflies and damselflies (um…what’s the difference between them?), but not everyone realizes that they are truly aquatic insects, strictly dependent on water. We mostly notice them only during their relatively brief period of adulthood when they become beautiful and fierce aeronautical predators. In this presentation, Dr. Spalding will explain how and why the Odonata (damselflies and dragonflies) are impacted by water quality and relevant to Clean Lakes Alliance’s mission. He will review some common and rare species that can be found around Dane County and explain local Odonata surveying efforts, related citizen science projects, resources for learning more, and what you need to get started/involved.

About our Speaker

Dr. Edgar Spalding was a professor in the Department of Botany at UW-Madison from 1994 until 2024, specializing in plant physiology. As a child, he learned how to find and identify birds in his father’s footsteps, literally, along the shores and in the woods of rural Nova Scotia. That’s where his family moved when he was eight years old and where he lived until he returned to the US for graduate school. Over the years, his naturalizing hobby expanded to include butterflies, an attempt at moths, and now, passionately, the Odonata (damselflies and dragonflies). A friend noted that these are all “pretty things with wings”. His love for hunting for, identifying, and photographing pretty things with wings has brought him all over Dane County, and he currently serves as the president of the Wisconsin Dragonfly Society.

This event will be held at The East Side Club (3735 Monona Dr, Madison, WI 53714). Doors open at 3:30 p.m. The program runs from 4 – 5 p.m. A Q/A session will follow the presentation as time allows. Complimentary event parking will be available at The East Side Club. Parking spots fill up quickly and may be limited depending on capacity.

Clean Lakes 101 Lecture Series

Clean Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences. The series is produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and UW-Extension Lakes, with presenting sponsor National Guardian Life Insurance Company, hosting sponsor The East Side Club, supporting sponsor Johnson Financial Group, and media sponsor WKOW. Additional support is provided by Alliant Energy Foundation, Hovde Properties, and Perkins Coie LLP.Free