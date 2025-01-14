media release: Salt levels are rising in our lakes, streams, and drinking water. Harm to native freshwater organisms can occur at both the species and ecosystem levels lowering rates of growth and reproduction through osmotic stress, reductions in food source, and altered biogeochemistry. We’ll break down the science of freshwater salinization and build up the case for smarter salting with case studies of agencies that are infusing Salt Wise practices into their policies, operations, and outreach. Let’s work together toward a smarter salting future.

Allison Madison is the first-ever staff person at Wisconsin Salt Wise. Since assuming her role in June 2020, she has spearheaded statewide collaboration around salt reduction. She’s passionate about protecting Wisconsin’s freshwater resources and loves connecting with winter maintenance problem solvers across the state.

This event will be held at The East Side Club (3735 Monona Dr, Madison, WI 53714). Doors open at 3:30 p.m. The program runs from 4 – 5 p.m. A Q/A session will follow the presentation as time allows. Complimentary event parking will be available at The East Side Club.

Clean Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences. The series is produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and UW-Extension Lakes, with presenting sponsor National Guardian Life Insurance Company, hosting sponsor The East Side Club, supporting sponsor Johnson Financial Group, and media sponsor WKOW. Additional support is provided by Alliant Energy Foundation, Hovde Properties, and Perkins Coie LLP.