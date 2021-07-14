ONLINE: Clean Lakes 101

press release: Join Clean Lakes Alliance Wednesday, July 14, to hear from one of Wisconsin’s leading algae experts discuss the infamous photosynthetic bacteria: cyanobacteria (blue-green algae). Native to every lake and river in Wisconsin, excessive cyanobacteria growth has major impacts on public health, lake accessibility, and the ecosystem as a whole.

Harmful cyanobacterial blooms (blue-green algae) are an emerging public health concern both worldwide and here in the Yahara Lakes. Blooms are driven by nutrient pollution and the higher temperatures, longer growing seasons, and intensifying rainfall events that we are experiencing in Wisconsin as a result of climate change. Learn how you can protect your family and pets by learning how to recognize cyanobacteria and identify potentially harmful levels, how to reduce exposure and health effects of their toxins, and how we can all work together to reduce bloom occurrence.

For more information and resources see:

-Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources: https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/ topic/lakes/bluegreenalgae

- Wisconsin Department of Health Services: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/ water/bg-algae/index.htm

About our Speaker: Gina LaLiberte leads response and communication on harmful algal bloom issues as the Statewide Harmful Algal Blooms Coordinator for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. She has worked on cyanobacteria, diatoms, and other algae for the DNR for the past 21 years. She has a BS in Biology and a MS in Resource Ecology Management from the University of Michigan.

This event will be held online via Zoom. The online talk is free and open to the public. A link to access the talk LIVE will be sent to all registered attendees ahead of the event.

Clean Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance for residents to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences.

The series is produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and UW-Extension Lakes, with presenting sponsors First Weber Foundation and Johnson Financial Group, hosting sponsor The Edgewater, and supporting sponsor National Guardian Life Insurance Company.