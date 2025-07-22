media release: Harmful cyanobacterial (blue-green algae) blooms are an emerging public health concern both worldwide and here in the Yahara lakes. Bloom growth is driven by nutrient pollution and the higher temperatures, longer growing seasons, and intensifying rainfall events that we are experiencing in Wisconsin due to climate change. Some cyanobacteria can make toxins that have health impacts when people and animals ingest, inhale, or have skin contact with the toxins. You can protect your family and pets by learning how to recognize cyanobacteria and identify potentially harmful bloom levels.

Gina LaLiberte leads response and communication on cyanobacterial bloom issues as the Statewide Harmful Algal Bloom Coordinator for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. A lifelong resident of the Great Lakes region, she has a BS in Biology and an MS in Resource Ecology Management from the University of Michigan and embarked on a career in freshwater algae as a Biology Ph.D. candidate at Bowling Green State University. She has studied algae for more than 30 years.

This event will be held at The East Side Club (3735 Monona Dr, Madison, WI 53714). Doors open at 3:30 p.m. The program runs from 4 – 5 p.m. A Q/A session will follow the presentation as time allows. Complimentary event parking will be available at The East Side Club. Parking spots fill up quickly and may be limited depending on capacity.

Clean Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences. The series is produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and UW-Extension Lakes, with presenting sponsor National Guardian Life Insurance Company, hosting sponsor The East Side Club, supporting sponsor Johnson Financial Group, and media sponsor WKOW. Additional support is provided by Alliant Energy Foundation, Hovde Properties, and Perkins Coie LLP.

Free