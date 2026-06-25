Clean Lakes 101 On Tap

media release: Madison’s lakes and shorelines provide important habitat for birds. But do you know just how many bird species are relying on the health of our lakes? Chances are, it’s more than you think! Join us as we explore the incredible diversity of bird species you can expect to find along the shores of Madison’s lakes. Learn about their unique behaviors, migration patterns that draw them to our lakes, and how lake health can impact them.

ABOUT OUR SPEAKER

Caitlyn Schuchhardt (she/her) is a volunteer leader of the Feminist Bird Club - Madison Chapter. She is also a former Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance staff member and author of their Entryway to Birding blog series for beginning birders. When she’s not working her day job, you can find her leading bird outings, teaching bird identification classes, or enjoying the birds at her favorite local conservation parks. She loves welcoming new audiences into the joyful and rewarding hobby of birding.

ABOUT OUR MODERATOR

Dana Fulton joined the 27 Storm Track Weather Team in September 2023. Fulton was promoted from Wake Up Meteorologist to 27 News Wake Up Wisconsin News Anchor and Executive Producer and now anchors the weekday morning news from 4:30 – 7 a.m. on WKOW-TV 27 Wake Up Wisconsin. Previously Fulton worked at WISC-TV in Madison, WI and WACH in Columbia, SC. During her time at WACH she also worked as a Weekend Manager, News Anchor, Multimedia Journalist, and Meteorologist. Fulton is originally from Bartonville, IL and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from Western Illinois University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Atmospheric Science from Mississippi State University.

This event will be held at The East Side Club (3735 Monona Dr, Madison, WI 53714). Doors open at 3:30 p.m. The program runs from 4 – 5 p.m. A Q/A session will follow the presentation as time allows. Complimentary event parking will be available at The East Side Club. Parking spots fill up quickly and may be limited depending on capacity. **Friends of Clean Lakes ($35 and above) receive ONE FREE BEER at each Clean Lakes 101 On Tap event.

Clean Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences. The series is produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and Extension Lakes, with presenting sponsor National Guardian Life Insurance Company, hosting sponsor The East Side Club, supporting sponsor Johnson Financial Group, and media sponsor WKOW. Additional support is provided by Alliant Energy Foundation, Hovde Properties, and Perkins Coie LLP.