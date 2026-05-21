media release: Join Clean Lakes Alliance for Clean Lakes 101 On Tap on Wednesday, June 10, at The East Side Club from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m., to learn how healthy soils and native plants can reduce runoff, store water, and protect our lakes.

Soil is more than “dirt.” It’s a living natural resource that performs essential ecosystem functions. In this talk, we’ll discuss how continuous living root systems, such as native plants, and reduced soil disturbance can improve soil’s ability to absorb and store water, reduce runoff, and sequester carbon, ultimately strengthening climate resilience and helping protect local lakes and streams.

Michelle Probst (she/her) is a land & water scientist with the Dane County Land & Water Resources Department. In her role, she quantifies and measures ecosystem service metrics from conservation and restoration practices, focusing on soil carbon sequestration and water quality. She has a deep passion for soil science and enjoys sharing that enthusiasm with others in hopes of building greater awareness and appreciation for the value of healthy soils.

This event will be held at The East Side Club (3735 Monona Dr, Madison, WI 53714). Doors open at 3:30 p.m. The program runs from 4 – 5 p.m. A Q/A session will follow the presentation as time allows. Complimentary event parking will be available at The East Side Club. Parking spots fill up quickly and may be limited depending on capacity. **Friends of Clean Lakes ($35 and above) receive ONE FREE BEER at each Clean Lakes 101 On Tap event.

Clean Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences. The series is produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and Extension Lakes, with presenting sponsor National Guardian Life Insurance Company, hosting sponsor The East Side Club, supporting sponsor Johnson Financial Group, and media sponsor WKOW. Additional support is provided by Alliant Energy Foundation, Hovde Properties, and Perkins Coie LLP.