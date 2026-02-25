media release: In Effigy: An Archaeological Review of Yahara’s (Sacred) Watershed

The Yahara Watershed has supported people for millennia, and its Indigenous history endures through the region’s distinctive effigy mounds. Join us for Clean Lakes 101 on Wednesday, March 11, at The East Side Club from 4 to 5 p.m. to hear from Seth Taft of Friends of Wisconsin State Parks. He will explore the origins of this more-than-1,000-year-old Effigy Mound culture and its ongoing cultural and sacred significance in present-day Wisconsin.

The Yahara Watershed consists of a chain of lakes and Yahara River. Since time immemorial, this geographic setting has long welcomed people for its abundance of resources and natural beauty. Remnants of Indigenous peoples’ sacred connection to the landscape endures through elaborate earthenworks ranging in many forms, particularly in animal shapes (known as “Effigy Mounds.”) Seth will provide an overview of the Effigy Mound culture from approximately over 1,000 years ago and discuss the continued cultural and sacred significance of these spaces in present day within this specific part of present-day Wisconsin.

ABOUT OUR SPEAKER

Seth Taft is the executive director for the Friends of Wisconsin State Parks; an 501(c)(3) organization that serves as the umbrella to over 65 nonprofit Friends groups throughout Wisconsin that are associated with a state park, forest, and/or trail. Additionally, Seth has been an active professional archaeologist since performing his first excavation in Madison in spring 2009. Since then, he has performed investigations throughout the Upper Midwest, Great Plains, and southern regions. Seth has worked for the National Park Service, state-level agencies such as the Wisconsin Historical Society and Minnesota Historical Society, in addition to private firms and local communities. His research interests include lithic and ceramic analysis, trade and settlement patterns, as well as human-environment interaction.

This event will be held at The East Side Club (3735 Monona Dr, Madison, WI 53714). Doors open at 3:30 p.m. The program runs from 4 – 5 p.m. A Q/A session will follow the presentation as time allows. Complimentary event parking will be available at The East Side Club. Parking spots fill up quickly and may be limited depending on capacity.

Clean Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences. The series is produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and UW-Extension Lakes, with presenting sponsor National Guardian Life Insurance Company, hosting sponsor The East Side Club, supporting sponsor Johnson Financial Group, and media sponsor WKOW. Additional support is provided by Alliant Energy Foundation, Hovde Properties, and Perkins Coie LLP.

Free. $5 suggested donation for those who aren't already Clean Lakes Wisconsin donors.