media release: Clean Lakes 101: Agricultural Conservation Practices 101

Join us in-person only for Clean Lakes 101 on Tuesday, October 14, at The East Side Club from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Hear how farmers are using conservation practices to protect our land and water.

Do you know what a cover crop is? Have you ever wondered what no-till means? What does a grassed waterway do? This presentation will focus on an introductory overview of common agricultural conservation practices implemented by farmers in Dane County and how these conservation practices benefit our local land and water resources.

ABOUT OUR SPEAKER

Since 2015, Amy Piaget has been the county conservationist for Dane County, managing the Land Conservation Division in the Land & Water Resources Department. She has more than 20 years of experience working at the intersection of nonpoint source pollution, agriculture, and conservation at both the state and county level. She has a BS in Environmental Science and Geography from UW-Green Bay and is completing a master’s degree in community development through Iowa State University. Amy currently serves as treasurer of the Wisconsin Land + Water Conservation Association and vice-chair of the Wisconsin Standards Oversight Council.

This event will be held at The East Side Club (3735 Monona Dr, Madison, WI 53714). Doors open at 3:30 p.m. The program runs from 4 – 5 p.m. A Q/A session will follow the presentation as time allows. Complimentary event parking will be available at The East Side Club. Parking spots fill up quickly and may be limited depending on capacity.

Clean Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences. The series is produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and UW-Extension Lakes, with presenting sponsor National Guardian Life Insurance Company, hosting sponsor The East Side Club, supporting sponsor Johnson Financial Group, and media sponsor WKOW. Additional support is provided by Alliant Energy Foundation, Hovde Properties, and Perkins Coie LLP.

