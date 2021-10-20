ONLINE: Clean Lakes 101

press release: Join Clean Lakes Alliance to hear from SmithGroup's Cassie Goodwin and J. Blue as they provide details on the ongoing efforts to update the roadmap to clean and healthy lakes.

The Yahara River Watershed contributes significantly to the region’s economic vitality and quality of life. Despite years of investment in water quality improvements, the watershed’s five lakes remain highly eutrophic, and intensifying climate impacts threaten to further deteriorate water quality.

The Yahara CLEAN Compact, a diverse coalition of 19 organizations and agencies, seeks to improve and protect regional water quality by strengthening community partnerships and uniting around shared, measurable goals. This presentation by the consultant team of SmithGroup will describe the process and recommendations of the Yahara CLEAN Compact’s 3.0 Plan, a strategic playbook developed through community input for reducing phosphorus and bacteria in the lakes.

The plan outlines a comprehensive series of strategies to improve water quality and defines key roles and responsibilities of various land owners and managers within the watershed for contributing to healthier lakes. Everyone has a role to play. Register for this presentation to learn what you can do to restore cleaner lakes.

About our Speaker

Cassie Goodwin is a principal civil engineer in SmithGroup’s Milwaukee office. She has 17 years of experience in the industry and is an expert in sustainable infrastructure. She is a skilled facilitator and has a passion for transformational projects that lie at the intersection of social justice and complex water issues. Cassie has presented about water issues and infrastructure at numerous conferences including ASCE National, Clean Lakes 101, Navigating the Future of Water, Clean Rivers Clean Lakes, American Planning Association, and the Society for College and University Planning. She is the co-author of the nationally award-winning UW-Madison Green Infrastructure Master Plan. Cassie is a licensed professional engineer and an Envision Sustainability Professional.

Jacob (J.) Blue is a landscape architect and ecologist at SmithGroup with more than 20 years of experience. He is co-author of the Sustainable Sites Initiative (SITES), the Sustainable SITES Handbook, and was a subject-matter expert for the US Green Building Council’s SITES-AP exam. His work is focused on planning and designing places at the intersection of the built environment and natural systems. He has often been a presenter at national and international conferences including the national ASLA, APA, Greater and Greener, and National Disaster Recovery Conferences and he has twice been an invited speaker on behalf of the US Ambassador to Chile. When not at work, Jacob is an off-the-grid, sustainable farmer. He and his family live on a small farm devoted to leaving a small footprint and growing, as much as possible, their own food and fuel.

This event will be held online via Zoom. The online talk is free and open to the public. A link to access the talk LIVE will be sent to all registered attendees ahead of the event.

Clean Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance for residents to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences.

The series is produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and UW-Extension Lakes, with presenting sponsors First Weber Foundation and Johnson Financial Group, hosting sponsor The Edgewater, and supporting sponsor National Guardian Life Insurance Company.