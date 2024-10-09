media release:

Join us on Wednesday, October 9, for Clean Lakes 101: “Prairie Reconstruction 101.” Hear from Dane County Parks Botanist & Naturalist Shane Otto about how Dane County Parks plans and implements prairie restoration throughout the County. He will also share the latest updates on the Seed the Need Initiative to turn 160 acres of former dairy farm into a “platinum prairie” at Pheasant Branch Conservancy. Native plantings support water quality across our watershed and also support Dane County’s climate action goals.

About our Speaker

Shane Otto has been a botanist/naturalist with Dane County Parks since 2017. Shane has a passion for prescribed fire, native seeds, and wildlife management. He worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for 11 years and possess a wealth of knowledge that he shares with staff and volunteers. He is particularly talented at operating equipment and is adept at building and strengthening partnerships. Shane plans, coordinates, and schedules Operation Fresh Start conservation crew restoration activities and provides training to volunteers and Dane County Parks staff. Shane also provides technical expertise for all aspects of project planning and implementation.

This event will be held at The East Side Club (3735 Monona Drive, Madison, WI 53714). Doors open at 7:30 a.m. The program runs from 8 – 9 a.m. A Q/A session will follow the presentation as time allows. Complimentary event parking will be available at The East Side Club.

A Zoom link will be sent to all registrants via the confirmation email.

Clean Lakes 101 Lecture Series

Clean Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences. The series is produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and UW-Extension Lakes, with presenting sponsor National Guardian Life Insurance Company, hosting sponsor The Edgewater, supporting sponsor Johnson Financial Group, and media sponsor WKOW. Additional support is provided by Alliant Energy Foundation, Hovde Properties, and Perkins Coie LLP.