media release: Anaerobic digesters sit at the intersection of agriculture, energy, and environmental protection. This presentation offers a 101 overview of how digesters convert organic waste into renewable natural gas, the systems that support their success, and the evolving policy around those efforts. From managing nutrients to building business models, we’ll look at the challenges and opportunities of using waste as a resource.

About our Speaker

Jessica Niekrasz is principal of Niekrasz Consulting, bringing over 20 years of cross-sector leadership experience in clean energy, strategy, and stakeholder engagement. She has led operations and policy efforts at several organizations, including the American Biogas Council, supporting state-level energy advocacy across the country. An experienced leadership coach and nonprofit board member, Jessica helps teams navigate complexity, align around purpose, and drive impact.

This event will be held at The East Side Club (3735 Monona Dr, Madison, WI 53714). Doors open at 3:30 p.m. The program runs from 4 – 5 p.m. A Q/A session will follow the presentation as time allows. Complimentary event parking will be available at The East Side Club. Parking spots fill up quickly and may be limited depending on capacity.

Clean Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences. The series is produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and UW-Extension Lakes, with presenting sponsor National Guardian Life Insurance Company, hosting sponsor The East Side Club, supporting sponsor Johnson Financial Group, and media sponsor WKOW. Additional support is provided by Alliant Energy Foundation, Hovde Properties, and Perkins Coie LLP.

