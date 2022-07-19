Clean Lakes Alliance Chat

RSVP

Buck and Honey's, Monona 800 W. Broadway, Suite 300, Monona, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Join Clean Lakes Alliance staff, meet our Community Board, and other donors for a lakeside chat on the Yahara River at Buck & Honey’s.

Tuesday, July 19, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., Buck & Honey’s (800 W Broadway, Monona)

Free to attend. Enjoy a sponsored beverage, appetizers, and a cash bar at this Clean Lakes Alliance friend-raising event.

Info

Buck and Honey's, Monona 800 W. Broadway, Suite 300, Monona, Wisconsin 53713
Environment
608-255-1000
RSVP
Google Calendar - Clean Lakes Alliance Chat - 2022-07-19 16:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Clean Lakes Alliance Chat - 2022-07-19 16:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Clean Lakes Alliance Chat - 2022-07-19 16:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Clean Lakes Alliance Chat - 2022-07-19 16:30:00 ical