Clean Lakes Alliance Fundraiser

media release: On Thursday May 1, Bierock is hosting a fundraiser for Clean Lakes Alliance and raising awareness of their Loop the Lake event.

Here’s what you need to know: From 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., Bierock will donate $1 for every draught beer and entree sold to Clean Lakes Alliance.

All you need to is show up, eat and drink with us and you’ll be supporting a good cause. If you want to drink something besides a beer or eat something besides a bierock, we’ll be taking monetary donations too.

To thank you for your support, Bierock will be giving all customers a QR code that will entitle the holder to a discount on the organization’s 13th annual Loop the Lake event.

Loop the Lake is an at-your-own-pace bike ride around Lake Monona on Saturday, June 14th that raises funds to protect and preserve Greater Madison’s lakes.

Want to know more about Clean Lakes Alliance? In brief…

"Clean Lakes Alliance is a nonprofit organization devoted to improving the water quality of the lakes, streams, and wetlands of the Yahara River Watershed."

So join us for a good cause on Thursday May 1. All customers are entitled to our weekly Thursday Grilled Cheese & Soup combo special on the day of the event while supplies last.

Bierock is located at 2911 N. Sherman Ave., part of the Northside TownCenter and across the street from Warner Park.

