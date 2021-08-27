Clean Lakes Alliance Work Day

RSVP

Esther Beach 2802 Waunona Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: Clean Lakes Alliance is are excited to offer two beach cleanups this August. If you're looking for a way to give back to our lakes this summer, be sure to sign up for either or both of our Madison beach cleanups on Friday, August 13 (10:00 - 11:30 AM at James Madison Park) and Friday, August 27 (10:00 - 11:30 AM at Esther Beach). 

Volunteers will be raking and removing aquatic plants and algae to make our beaches more accessible and enjoyable. Sign up in advance using the links below to make sure you receive all volunteer information and feel free to share the links with friends and family!

Details:

  • Parking available adjacent to beach 

Info

Environment, Volunteer
608-255-1000
