Clean Lakes Alliance Work Day

media release: Clean Lakes Alliance is are excited to offer two beach cleanups this August. If you're looking for a way to give back to our lakes this summer, be sure to sign up for either or both of our Madison beach cleanups on Friday, August 13 (10:00 - 11:30 AM at James Madison Park) and Friday, August 27 (10:00 - 11:30 AM at Esther Beach).

Volunteers will be raking and removing aquatic plants and algae to make our beaches more accessible and enjoyable. Sign up in advance using the links below to make sure you receive all volunteer information and feel free to share the links with friends and family!

Details:

Friday, August 13, 10:00 - 11:30 AM at James Madison Park. 2-hour parking available in the Gates of Heaven parking lot

Friday, August 27, 10:00 - 11:30 AM at Esther Beach