Clean Lakes Alliance Work Day

media release: Join Clean Lakes Alliance and the village of McFarland for a shoreline and beach cleanup at McDaniel Park on Lake Waubesa! Help us clean up our lakeside spaces by removing aquatic debris from the beach, and litter and invasive plants from the park and shoreline. All tools will be provided. We will meet at the shelter at McDaniel Park. Please wear comfortable clothes for outside work, and bring a water bottle and sun protection. Waterproof boots are also recommended if you have them!