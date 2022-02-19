media release: Beatrix Productions presents the return of the Clean Lakes Circus sponsored by WI Salt Wise, featuring BTrue Movement and Luv Joy Seamon in the Garver Lounge during the Dane County Farmers Market! In two fun family-friendly shows at 10:30 AM and 11:30 AM, circus performers will educate about common lake pollutants such as chlorides through colorful, exciting performance art featuring details about specific steps the community can take to help save our lakes from this pollutant.

https://www.facebook.com/events/638622207425065/