Clean Lakes Coffee & Conversation

press release: Join Clean Lakes Alliance at the café in our office building at Verex Plaza for complimentary coffee and a brief presentation by a member of our staff. We'll share updates on our progress, where we're headed, and review the state of the lakes.

Attendees will receive complimentary coffee and a copy of our 2020 Lake Guide publication with the 2019 State of the Lakes included.

After making the difficult decision to cancel our annual Community Breakfast in May due to public health concerns with COVID-19, we are excited to offer this series of FREE events this summer.

Registration is requested prior to the event date.

Clean Lakes Coffee & Conversations

Wednesday, July 15, and Tuesday, August 4 8 - 9:30 a.m., Verex Plaza, 150 E. Gilman St.

Clean Lakes Happy Hours (register here)

Tuesday, July 28, 4 - 6 p.m.

Wednesday, August 12th, 4 - 6:30 p.m. (special edition of Yahara Lakes 101, registration coming soon)

A special thanks to our Community Breakfast sponsors for making these events possible.