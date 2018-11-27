press release: The Clean Lakes Community Awards recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of individuals, volunteers, businesses, farmers, and other groups working to protect and improve our lakes. The awards honor the dedication of citizens making a difference in our community.

Join us for the awards presentation, cash bar, hors d'oeuvres, and plenty of time for networking with other lake enthusiasts.

To nominate an individual or a group for a Clean Lakes Alliance Community Award, visit: https://cleanlakesalliance.org/nominate

3:30pm-6pm Awards presented at 4pm, Tuesday November 27, 2018, The Edgewater

Tickets are $10 per person. All Lake Partners will receive two complimentary event tickets. Additional Lake Partner tickets are $10 per attendee.