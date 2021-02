press release: We all love Wisconsin's waters. Here's a new way to protect them!!

Join River Alliance of Wisconsin for one of three brief chats about CLEAN WATER NOW, River Alliance's county-level referenda campaign for clean water. Choose the best time for your schedule!

Clean Water Now Chat | 2-26

Feb. 26, 12:30-1pm, Register Now

Clean Water Now Chat | 3-4

Mar. 4, 7-7:30pm, Register Now

Clean Water Now Chat | 3-5

Mar. 5, 12-12:30pm, Register Now